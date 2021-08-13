Pete Wilk named FCBL Co-Manager of the Year

Skipper led Vermont to regular-season crown in first Futures League season

The Lake Monsters head into the playoffs with the best Futures League record, and the easy selection for FCBL’s best skipper.

Vermont manager Pete Wilk has been named FCBL Co-Manager of the Year, sharing the record with Pittsfield’s Matt Gedman.

Wilk has led the Lake Monsters to the FCBL regular-season title in their first Futures League season, to go along with a league record in wins and a historic 14-game win streak.

Vermont will try to turn regular season accolades into postseason success when the team begins the playoffs at Centennial Field on Saturday, Aug. 14 at 6:05 p.m.