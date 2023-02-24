PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Plattsburgh high school hornets picked up a Class “B” Quarterfinal win on Thursday night.
PHS would get out to an early lead, one that would grow and secure their win over Peru.
Highlights from the game, in the video above.
by: Ken Drake
