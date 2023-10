Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh girl’s soccer team was held scoreless in the first 40 minutes, but that would change in a big way in the 2nd half of a 2-0 win.

Emma Tuller, and Bailey Hewson each score long distance shots to beat Peru in the Class “A” Semifinal.

PHS will now play top seed Beekmantown in this week’s championship game.