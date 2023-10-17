Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh high school gymnastics team was able to host/clinch their first section 7 championship team in 15 years.

The Hornets, were able to beat out defending champs, Peru, as well as the Beekmantown Eagles.

Oona Hall was the lone Seton Catholic representative. She would compete with Plattsburgh in each of their 6 rotations.

The teams competed in Bars, Vault, Beam & Floor routine.

Hall took first place on the bars, Aubree Narducci of Peru, was tops in vault, the beam was won by Plattsburgh’s, Caliegh Latour, and the floor routine was won by Beekmantown’s Shawna Manor.

Hall also took first place in the all-around.

