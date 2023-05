Plattsburgh, NY – The section 7 boy’s tennis championships were held at Macdonough Hall, where the semifinal and finals would be played.

The Plattsburgh high school hornets would claim the overall section 7 team title, thanks to having Sebastin Bonnabesse win the singles title, over his teammate Andrew Bula.

Northeastern Clinton boys would take home the doubles match, with Marcus Bedard and Owen Roberts claiming the top spot.

Highlights and reaction from all the champions, in the video above.