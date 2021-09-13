Pitt hires UVM men’s basketball associate head coach Kyle Cieplicki

Former Catamount has spent a decade on UVM coaching staff

The University of Pittsburgh men’s basketball team announced Kyle Cieplicki as the program’s new chief of staff.

Cieplicki has served on the Vermont staff for the past ten years, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2015. During his UVM coaching tenure, the Catamounts have posted nine 20-win seasons, won six America East regular season titles and captured four America East tournament championships.

Cieplicki wrapped up his Vermont playing career in 2008, and was the first three-year captain in program history.

He spent two years on the Brown coaching staff before returning to his alma mater in 2011.