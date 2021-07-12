Pittsburgh Pirates draft Vermonter Owen Kellington in fourth round

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Owen Kellington as the first pick in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. Kellington was the 102 pick and made history. He’s the highest-ever Vermont high school draft to be selected.

The right-handed pitcher led U-32 to the schools first-ever D1 state championship. He also spent the past month with the Vermont Lake Monsters.

Kellington is committed to play at UConn, but that may change if he signs with the Pirates.

It’s official! @VTLakeMonsters and former @U32AD star Owen Kellington has been drafted in the fourth round by the Pirates. https://t.co/SYA4Anec9R — Ang Martinez (@AngMartinezTV) July 12, 2021

This story will be updated. Check back later for more information.