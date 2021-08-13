Pittsfield ends season with two-game sweep against Vermont

The Suns stole some momentum in Friday’s season-finale at Centennial Field.

Vermont burned through seven pitchers, but both teams wore out the base paths in a 12-8 Pittsfield win in Burlington.

Each squad exchanged home runs in the third inning, and a three-run shot from Chris Brown gave Vermont its only lead of the ballgame.

Pittsfield put up strong numbers in the fourth and ninth inning to take the two-game sweep heading into the playoffs.

First-place Vermont will begin the semifinals against fourth-seeded Worcester starting Saturday, Aug. 14 at Centennial Field, while second-place Pittsfield opens its semifinal hosting Brockton.