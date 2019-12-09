Plattsburgh boys’ hockey falls to La Salle

Hornets get shut out in season opener

The Hornets couldn’t get on the board against La Salle Institute (Troy, N.Y.) in Plattsburgh’s home opener at Ronald B. Stafford Arena on Saturday.

La Salle jumped out to an early lead in the early stages of the first, and then the Cadets sealed things up in the third for a 3-0 shutout win.

Cadets keeper Leo Paul stopped every shot he faced for a 22-save shutout, while Plattsburgh senior goalie John Dublanyk made 25 saves in the loss.

The Hornets fall to 0-1 to start the season, and La Salle pushed their record to 2-1.

*Video correction: La Salle goalie mentioned is Leo Paul, not Caleb Ellis.*