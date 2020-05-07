Plattsburgh men’s hockey names captains for 2020-21 campaign

Arujao, Lawson head upcoming leadership group

Junior defenseman Matt Araujo and senior forward Liam Lawson will lead a Cardinals team full of returning players next year.

Plattsburgh is coming off a losing season for the first time since 1984, but this Cardinals team graduated just four players, and is bring a ton of experience back into the roster.

Araujo posted a career-high five goals in his sophomore season and earned a spot on the All-SUNYAC third team.

Lawson tallied six goals, including two game-winners, for a tied third-best on the team.

PSU also announced that junior forward Christian DiFelice and senior forward Rich McCartney will serve as alternate captains this upcoming season.

