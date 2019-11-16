Plattsburgh men’s hockey ties Fredonia

Goals were at a premium at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena in Plattsburgh on Friday night.

Both squads found the net just once each as the Cardinals tied league rival SUNY Fredonia 1-1.

The lone Plattsburgh score went to Matt Araujo on a first-period equalizer at 16:35 into the frame.

Earlier in the first, the Cardinals looked to have scored the first of the game, but the goal was called back due to goalie interference.

Plattsburgh moved to 1-3-1 with its first tie of the season, and fellow one-win team Fredonia dropped to 1-2-1.

The Cardinals continue the weekend slate on Saturday, November 16 hosting Buffalo State for another SUNYAC contest at 7 p.m.