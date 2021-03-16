Plattsburgh men’s lax selected first in SUNYAC East Division Preseason Poll

The Plattsburgh State men’s lacrosse team is ranked at No. 1 in the East Division in the 2021 SUNYAC men’s lacrosse Preseason Poll. In the West Division, Cortland was slated to finish in first place.

Typically the SUNYAC conducts a regular season schedule, however, to limit travel and exposure the conference has split into East/West divisions for this season.

The Cardinals are returning its leading scorer from the shortened 2020 season, junior attackman Dilon Smith. Also, senior defensive midfielder Justin Wise will also be returning.

PSU is slated to open the 2021 season on the road on Friday, March 26 at SUNY New Paltz. Opening face-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Plattsburgh’s season opener will also be the first-ever meeting between the Cardinals and the Hawks.