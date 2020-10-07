Plattsburgh men’s & women’s basketball, men’s hockey make return in February

SUNYAC will begin its 2020-21 conference games for men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s ice hockey, at the beginning of February 2021.



The SUNYAC announced the decision on Tuesday, Oct. 6, following approval by the SUNYAC athletic directors. The schedules for both basketball and ice hockey will consist of eight divisional games and a four-team crossover playoff format that features the top two teams in each division.

“The schedules are designed to provide a meaningful student-athlete experience while at the same time prioritizing the health and safety of the student-athletes and staff,” Tom DiCamillo, commissioner of the SUNYAC, explained. “We know full well that the pandemic environment is ever-changing; however, it is important to establish our intent to begin conference play in February which will allow our member-institutions to appropriately prepare for intercollegiate athletic competition.”

Men’s and women’s basketball will be divided into an East-West divisional sides playing a double round-robin schedule starting Monday, Feb. 1. Cortland, New Paltz, Oneonta, Plattsburgh and Potsdam will comprise the Eastern Division, while Brockport, Buffalo State, Fredonia, Geneseo and Oswego will play in the Western Division.



Regular-season doubleheaders are scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays with the conference semifinals slated for Thursday, Feb. 25, and the championship set for Sunday, Feb. 28.



Men’s ice hockey will have a similar layout but with a slightly modified divisional alignment since nine institutions sponsor the sport. Games mostly will be contested on Tuesdays and Fridays with the SUNYAC semifinals set for Thursday, March 4, and the championship scheduled for Sunday, March 7.



The Western Division will consist of Brockport, Buffalo State, Cortland, Fredonia and Geneseo playing an eight-game, double round-robin schedule starting Sunday, Jan. 31.



The Eastern Division will feature just four teams – Morrisville, Oswego, Plattsburgh and Potsdam – that will play a triple round-robin schedule minus one contest beginning Friday, Feb. 5.

Press Release Courtesy: Plattsburgh State Athletics

