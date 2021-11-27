Plattsburgh State men’s hockey defeats Milwaukee School of Engineering in Great Northern Shootout

Plattsburgh State men’s hockey secured a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals won its first game of the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout. The Milwaukee Raiders finish the holiday tournament at 0-2.

Plattsburgh returns to action on Sunday facing rival Norwich University at 4:30 p.m. at Kenyon Arena in Middlebury. The Cardinals and Cadets are both 1-0 on the weekend.

Middlebury College did not participate in the FirstLight Great Northern Shootout due to COVID-19 protocols.