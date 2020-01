The Middlebury men’s hockey team hosted non-conference foe Plattsburgh State on Friday night.

The PSU Cardinals were searching for a win over Middlebury for the first time since 2018. The Panthers entered Friday’s contest on a three-game losing streak.

Plattsburgh scored three goals in the second period, as Middlebury fell to the visiting Cardinals 4-1.

Plattsburgh State scored once on seven power-play opportunities, while the Panthers were scoreless on six chances.