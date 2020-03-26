Plattsburgh State’s Kevin Houle named Division III Women’s Coach of the Year

Plattsburgh State women’s hockey head coach Kevin Houle has been named the 2019-20 CCM/ACHA Division III Coach of the Year.

Houle earned the honor as Coach of the Year for the seventh time. He’s previously earned the award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2013, 2014, and 2016.

Coach Houle led the Plattsburgh women’s hockey team to a (26-1-0, 18-0-0 NEWHL) record in the 2019-20 season. The Cardinals earned its eighth consecutive conference tournament title.

PSU finished the 2019-20 season on an 18-game win streak, which was the longest active winning streak in NCAA D3 women’s hockey.

This season, the Cardinals led NCAA D3 women’s ice hockey in wins and winning percentage (.963)

Prior to the 2019-20 season, coach Houle led the Cards to eight consecutive NCAA DIII Tournament semifinal appearances and seven national titles. The Cardinals have won five national titles in the last six seasons.