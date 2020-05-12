Plattsburgh women’s hockey names 2020-21 captains

Annie Katonka joins two returning captains as PSU tries to defend its national title (for real this time).

Senior forward Madison Walker and senior defender Erin McArdle return for their second year wearing the “C.”

Walker finished her junior campaign with career highs with eight goals, seven assists and 15 points.

McArdle earned a Second-Team All-American nod last season to go along with First-Team All-NEWHL.

Katonka was an assistant captain in a junior season that saw her claim her second-straight First-Team All-American honor. She also won NEWHL Player of the Year with a team-high 21 goals and 41 points.

Plattsburgh state was the top-ranked team in the country and had only lost one game when the season came to a halt in March.