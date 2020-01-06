Plattsburgh women’s hockey powers past Norwich

The No. 1 Cardinals continue to be a thorn in No. 3 Norwich’s side.

Plattsburgh State used a big third period to take down the Cadets at Kreitzberg Arena on Sunday as part of the 10th-annual East-West Hockey Classic.

Senior forward Madison Walker notched the first of three goals in a 1:01 span as the Cardinals surged to a 6-3 victory to snap a 10-game Norwich winning streak.

Six different PSU players scored in the win, and Norwich senior forward Amanda Conway posted a game-high three points behind a goal and two assists in the loss.

This is the second time this season Plattsburgh (11-1) has beaten Norwich’s season, and remains the only team to top the Cadets (10-2) this season.

Plattsburgh will play Adrian for the tournament title on Monday, January 5 at 4 p.m. in Kreitzberg Arena.

Norwich will play Elmira in the consolation game on the same day, and then go on the road to play Elmira again on Saturday, January 11 at 3 p.m.