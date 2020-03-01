Plattsburgh women’s hockey shuts down Cortland in NEWHL semis

Since the NEWHL was created, Plattsburgh has never missed a championship game.

That continued on Saturday as the top-ranked Cardinals blanked Cortland in a conference semifinal matchup at Stafford Arena.

Plattsburgh picked up a trio of gritty goals and sophomore goalie Ashley Davis made 16 stops in a 3-0 victory over the Red Dragons.

The Cardinals will await the winner of the other semifinal contest between No. 3 Morrisville State and No. 2 Oswego State on Tuesday, March 3. Plattsburgh will host the conference title game on Saturday, Mach 7 at 3 p.m.