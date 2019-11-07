Plattsburgh women’s hockey tops Norwich in home opener

Top-ranked Cardinals stay undefeated

The No. 1 Cardinals got the win on banner-raising night at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Wednesday night.

Plattsburgh and No. 8 Norwich traded goals within a minute of each other in the second period, but the Cards added another two to come away with a 3-1 win.

PSU senior wing Sarah Wolf (Fairport, N.Y./Boston Shamrocks Elite) netted the eventual game-winner halfway through the second. That tally marked the third goal in a two-minute span between the two squads.

Sophomore goalie Ashley Davis (Winterville, N.C./Northwood School) stopped 26 shots in the win.

The Cardinals improved to 3-0, while Norwich dropped the season-opener and fell to 0-1.

Plattsburgh hosts a weekend series against Oswego State starting on Friday, November 8 at 7 p.m. The Cadets travel to U-Mass Boston for the first NEHC battle of the season at that same time.

