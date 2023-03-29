Plattsburgh, NY – The day was scheduled to be Senior day for the Plattsburgh State women’s lacrosse team, but little did they know some program records would also be set.

The seniors would be recognized prior to their home game with Buffalo State. A game that would not only end in a Cardinal win, but one that would be historic for head coach Kelly Wall. The win, in just her second season as the head coach, made her the all-time winningest coach in program history.

Highlights from the SUNYAC opening win, and also hear from Coach Wall, in the video above.