PLATTSBURGH, NY – The Plattsburgh State Cardinal men’s & women’s Hockey teams each picked up semifinal wins in their respective conference tournaments.

The guys were playing the defending SUNYAC Champions, Geneseo, and would beat them by a final of 5-1.

The ladies started the day, and played fellow North Country school, Canton. P-State would cruise to a win in their first playoff game of the season.

Highlights from both Plattsburgh State Hockey wins, in the video above.