Here are the Plays of the Week Nominees for the week of January 8th through 11th.

Beekmantown’s, Edward Sweenor, Goes Top Shelf St. Michael’s, Annika Lavender, Last Second Save Plattsburgh State’s, Eli Shiller, Denies Goal UVM’s, Ileri Ayo-Faleye, Dunk

VOTE HERE, with results coming out on Thursday Night