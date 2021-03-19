Positive COVID case forces CVU girls’ basketball out of playoffs

Two years in a row, the pandemic has cut the Redhawks’ championship dreams short.

First reported by Alex Abrami of the Burlington Free Press, the Champlain Valley Union girls’ basketball team has been forced to pull out of the playoffs due to a positive COVID test.

CVU completed its second unbeaten regular season in a row, but once again won’t be able to complete a championship push.

Eighth-seeded South Burlington, who was set to face CVU, will earn an automatic spot in the semifinals on Tuesday, March 23.