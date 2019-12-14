Potsdam handles Essex girls’ hockey

The Sandstoners made the trip from New York worth it and took down EHS at the Collins Perley Sports Complex in St. Albans, Vt. on Friday.

Potsdam freshman forward Kennedy Emerson tallied two goals as her squad shut out the Hornets 2-0 to kick off the 11th-annual Christi Corrigan Blitz.

Defending D1 Vermont state champion Essex began the new campaign 0-1 after the loss, and Potsdam improved to 5-2.

In the other game on the Friday slate, host school BFA-St. Albans fell to Hingham (Mass.) 6-2.

Essex will play Hingham to start the second day of the tournament at 11 a.m. and BFA-St. Albans will face Potsdam at 1 p.m.