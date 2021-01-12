Poulin-Labelle, McPherson earn Hockey East weekly awards

UVM women’s hockey junior defender Maude Poulin-Labelle and freshman goaltender Jessie McPherson are reaped the benefits of a series sweep in this week’s round of Hockey East awards.

Poulin-Labelle claimed conference Player of the Week honors for the first time in her career, and has now won all three awards possible in Hockey East. She tallied a goal and three assists in the two-game tilt against UConn, and factored into the game-winner in both contests.

The junior leads the NCAA as the top-scoring blue-liner with nine points in six games. She is also tied for sixth in overall scoring.

McPherson took home Rookie of the Week for the first honor of her career, and shut out the Huskies in Friday’s 2-0 win for the second-straight clean sheet to open her career. Her 131:18 minutes of scoreless hockey to start her college tenure is a Vermont record. She also improved to 3-0 with Saturday’s comeback win against the Huskies, and UVM improved to 5-1 this season.

Vermont is back at it next weekend against an opponent that will be announced with a Hockey East schedule update, expected Tuesday.