Poultney outlasts BFA-Fairfax for D3 crown

The No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille co-op rolled into Rutland to take on No. 1 Poultney in the Div. III title game Saturday afternoon at Rutland High School.

The Poultney Blue Devils quickly stole possession on Fairfax’s first drive of the game when Levi Allen forced and recovered a fumble.

Just two plays later, Allen added to his defensive effort with a 26-yard touchdown run to put the Devils on the board 7-0.

Poultney tacked on another score in the second quarter when quarterback Caden Capman charged through traffic and into the end zone for a 14-0 lead.

Later on, the Devils led 17-0 after a field goal, and then Fairfax finally responded when Jaxon Schaarschmidt took off for a 75-yard touchdown run.

The Bullets completed the two-point conversion, but ultimately fell short 17-8.

With the win, Poultney hoisted the state trophy for the first time since 2007.