Premier Lacrosse League will host two week tournament with no fans

The Premier Lacrosse League’s 2020 season has been completely reshaped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A two week tournament will take place instead of the scheduled season.

The tournament will run from July 25-August 9. The PLL is the first league to announce a unique plan with how teams are going to play during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former UVM lacrosse star Ian MacKay currently plays for the PLL Archers. The League announced that all players and staff will be quarantined at a TBD location for the duration.

PLL Co-founder Paul Rabil shared that the league has a solution that’s both medically safe for players and all who are involved.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned the 2020 PLL Champion.