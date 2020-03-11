Preview: D1 girls’ basketball semifinals

The D1 girls’ hoops semis are Thursday at Patrick Gym:

Top seeded CVU is hosting No. 5 Rutland in the Div. I girls’ basketball semifinals on Thursday night. The Redhawks are appearing in its 24th semifinal overall, 10th straight and 11th in last 13 years.

Champlain Valley is coming off of a D1 title loss to St. Johnsbury in 2019. CVU finished the 2019-20 regular season undefeated at a perfect 20-0.

Rutland girls’ basketball won its last state championship game in 2005. The Raiders most recently played in the state title game falling to St. Johnsbury in 2010.

The number two seed Essex is taking on No. three MMU. The Hornets are 18-3. MMU trails close behind with a 16-5 record.

Local 22/44 will have full coverage from Thursday’s VPA playoff games at Patrick Gym.