Primelink Shootout hockey tournament starts tomorrow

What you need to know for the holiday tournament

The Primelink holiday tournament kicks off tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Primelink always consists of three main core teams, Middlebury, Norwich, and SUNY Plattsburgh. The fourth addition to the mix this year is the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

This year the SUNY Plattsburgh Cardinals are hosting the shootout. Last year’s champion and host, Norwich, will open the weekend up in the first game as they face Middlebury at 4 p.m.

The Norwich Cadets are currently ranked at No. 1 in the nation. With a perfect 7-0 record NU will look to keep the streak alive this weekend.

The second game of Day 1 will be Plattsburgh vs. Wisconsin-Eau Claire at 7 p.m.

The newest addition to the mix, UW-Eau Claire is ranked at No. 3 in the nation entering the tournament.

The winners from each of tomorrow’s games will face off in the title game on Saturday at 7 p.m. The third place game is set for 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Stay with local 22/44 as we cover the biggest tournament in division III hockey over the holiday weekend!