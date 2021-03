Phantoms hold on to take down Golden Horde

In the division four championship at Barre Auditorium, the seven seed West Rutland faced No. 5 Proctor. The Proctor Phantoms defeated West Rutland 58-57 for the D4 title.

With the win, the Phantoms earned its fifth div. IV championship in the last seven years.

Watch the video above to see highlights as Proctor claimed its 19th overall title.