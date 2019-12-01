Recap: 2019 Primelink Great Northern Shootout

The Primelink holiday tournament wrapped up on Saturday. The No. 3 nationally ranked Wisconsin-Eau Claire Blugolds faced off against Middlebury for the title.

In the first match up of the day No. 1 Norwich asserted dominance in a 5-1 final over Plattsburgh State. The Cadets outshot the Cardinals 38-27.

The Championship game was opened up by the Blugolds with a 4-1 lead. In the final period Middlebury notched two goals to cut Wisconsin’s lead 4-3.

The Blugolds held a 39-28 advantage on shots against the Panthers in the title game.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire is the second invitational team to ever claim the tournament title. The 2018 champion Norwich finished third this year.

