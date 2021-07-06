Recap: 2021 Vermont Amateur Round 1

The Williston Golf Club is hosting the 115th Vermont Amateur Championship. Round one began Tuesday morning with the first tee time scheduled for 8:10 a.m.

After round one, Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux is in the lead with one under 70. Ryan Porter from Manchester Country Club is currently tied for second with Taylor Bellmare from Ekwanok Country Club. Both Porter and Bellmare are even at 71.

Reigning 2020 champion Garren Poirier is tied for 37th place with seven over 78.

You can find the full leaderboard after Round 1 here.