Recap: FIS World Cup made its return to Killington

The FIS Women’s World Cup made its return to Vermont after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

A sold out crowd of 10 thousand fans packed the stands to catch Mikaela Shiffrin claim her fifth World Cup Slalom title at Killington.

The 26-year-old won her 71st World Cup crown overall and 46th in Slalom. She is the only skier to win the slalom at Killington since the resort started hosting in 2016.

With Sunday’s victory in Vermont, Shiffrin now moves to the top of the World Cup overall standings with 360 total points.

The two-time Olympian shared how special it was to return to Killington. Racing in Vermont feels like home to her since she attended Burke Mountain Academy during her teen years.

Shiffrin noted that all of her success is due to the supportive people she has around her. “Five in a row is a testament to the work everybody around me… my whole team over the years. They’ve all gotten me to this place where I can even have a shot at winning races” said Shiffrin.

The women’s World Cup Tour continues on Friday, December 3 at Lake Louise.