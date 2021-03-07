Recap: Hartford pulls off upset over Vermont men’s hoops

The 20-21 season has come to an end for the UVM men’s basketball team. The Catamounts were knocked out of the America East Playoffs by Hartford on Saturday. The Hawks took a 71-65 win over the Catamounts.

Saturday was full of upsets in America East men’s hoops. UMass Lowell pulled off a major victory over the top seed UMBC. Home court for the America East Championship relied on the result of the Hartford at Vermont game.

The Hawks and Catamounts played a low-scoring defensive game for the majority of the first half. Hartford entered halftime with a one point lead 33-32 over UVM.

Hartford opened up the second half with a 13-6 run and kept it moving from there. In the second half alone, Hartford shot 68% and also notched six three-pointers.

“The defense was horrible. I thought the last ten minutes we played hard when we were down by ten. But, again they made the plays and that’s what it comes down to” said head coach John Becker.

The Catamounts only tallied five three-pointers in Saturday’s loss. Hartford made ten against UVM’s defense.

“We had to play a lot of guys a lot of minutes. We didn’t get much from the bench again so we had a breakdown there. They took advantage of it” said Becker.

Vermont finished the 20-21 season at 10-5 overall. The No. 4 seed Hartford will now host No. 6 UMass Lowell in the America East Championship game on Saturday, March 13 at 11 a.m.

