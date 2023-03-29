Plattsburgh, NY – The Plattsburgh State women’s program is still relatively young, but that hasn’t stopped them from making some history already this year.

Three times to be exact, and another is almost guaranteed to come in the next couple games.

Saturday’s win over Buffalo State, set the all-time wins mark for both head coach Kelly Wall, as well as goalie, Johanna Malone who set the single season victory mark.

Even before that, Lindsay Guzzetta set the new career goals milestone, now climbing as high as 61.

More on the Plattsburgh State historic season, hear from both the all time goal scorer, and wins leader, *and* find out what other milestone is most likely still this year, in the video story above.