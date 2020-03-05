Rice boys’ basketball advances to state championship

In the second game at Patrick Gym #1 Rice Memorial hosted #4 South Burlington.

Rice took down the SBHS Wolves 75-62. The Green Knights were led by Heath Walker who notched 23 points and four rebounds. Michel Ndayishimiye scored 17 points and led rebounds with six.

The Green Knights shot 7-18 from beyond the arc at 38.9% Rice scored the most points by a team in a D1 semifinal since 2008.

The Green Knights will face #3 St. Johnsbury on Sunday in the Division I state title game. Opening tip is set for 1 p.m. on March 8th.