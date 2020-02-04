Rice boys’ hoops gets rivalry win over Burlington

RMHS edged long-time rival Burlington High School in South Burlington on Monday night.

The Green Knights and Seahorses exchanged leads in a close matchup, but Rice distanced itself in the third period to capture a 66-60 win. Out of halftime, the Knights rallied late to outscore BHS 20-12 and hung on in the fourth quarter.

Rice continued a dominant stretch of play with its tenth victory in a row, while Burlington suffered its fourth-straight loss.

Next up, RMHS hosts Spaulding on Thursday, February 6 at 7 p.m. and Burlington faces another juggernaut in CVU on the same day at 6:30 p.m.