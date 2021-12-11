The 2021 boys’ basketball season opened up with a rematch to the 2021 D1 title game. The South Burlington Wolves hosted reigning champ Rice Memorial.

The Rice Green Knights opened up a dominant 26-10 lead over SBHS at the end of the first quarter. Rice eventually went on to secure a 75-64 victory over the Wolves.

Sharif Sharif put on quite the performance. The Rice Memorial junior recorded 33 points in the contest and made seven three pointers. Khalon Taylor led the Wolves with 23 points.

Rice returns to action on Tuesday hosting Rutland at 6:30 p.m. The Wolves hit the road to face U-32 on Tuesday as well. Opening tip in Montpelier is scheduled for 7 p.m.