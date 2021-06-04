Rice boys’ lacrosse advances to D2 semis with statement win over St. Johnsbury

Top seeded Rice Memorial hosted No. 8 St. Johnsbury on Friday afternoon in a div. II quarterfinal matchup.

Rice piled it on against the Hilltoppers. The Green Knights ultimately won 17-1. Ty Samson led the way for RMHS with six goals and three assists. Followed by Graham Harris who scored two goals and marked one assist. Jackson Harris put on a dominant performance for Rice with three goals and seven assists in Friday’s win.

With the win, Rice Memorial improves to 11-0 and advances to the D2 semis. The Green Knights will now face the four seed Hartford on Tuesday, June 8. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Rice Memorial.

The Green Knights are the only undefeated squad in all boys’ lacrosse teams competing in the VPA playoffs.