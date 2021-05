Green Knights improve to 7-0 with win over U-32

The Rice Green Knights boys’ lacrosse team improves to 7-0 with Tuesday’s dominant win over U-32.

Rice opened up a 7-0 lead over U-32 in the first quarter. The Green Knights ultimately defeated the Raiders 17-1.

Rice returns to action on Friday, May 21 on the road at Hartford. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.