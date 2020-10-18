Rice boys’ soccer holds off South Burlington

Rice Memorial used a hot start at home to take down SBHS on Saturday morning.

The Green Knights’ senior captain Owen McDermott tallied two and fellow senior Sam Rubman added another, all within the first 15 minutes of play, and Rice held off a late push to earn a 3-2 victory.

South Burlington dropped to 3-4-1 after the loss, and the Wolves will stay on the road against Colchester on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 4 p.m.

RMHS will stay home to host Colchester a couple days later. That matchup is set for Thursday, Oct. 22 at 4 p.m.