The Rice girls’ soccer team suited up for senior day Wednesday afternoon, lining up against Div. I squad, Middlebury.

The Green Knights had numerous chances in the first half, and finally broke through in the second half.

Rice senior Alex Dostie ran onto a through ball, beat her defender, and then slotted the ball into the far right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.

Dostie went on to record a hat trick and lead the Green Knights to the 4-0 win over Middlebury.