Rice field hockey captures first ever D1 title

Sports

Top-seeded Green Knights shut out Bellows Falls

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

No. 1 Rice Memorial snapped Bellows Falls’ championship streak to win the Division I crown at UVM’s Moulton Winder Field on Saturday morning.

Entering the game, No. 6 Bellows Falls had won four titles in a row. The Terriers came in as the defending Division I champion, and had won three-straight titles combined in Divisions II and III before that.

The Green Knights scored a pair of goals in each half and shut down Bellows Fall on their way to a 4-0 win for the program’s first Division I championship.

“We all got better as a team and individually,” RMHS junior Amy Hester said. “I think that really showed coming into playoffs. Despite all the pressure, we really grew together.”

