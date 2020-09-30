Rice football defeats Seawolves in season opener

The Rice Green Knights opened up the 2020 7-on-7 football season hosting cross-town rival SBHS/BHS co-op Seawolves.

Rice took an early 6-0 lead over the co-op with a touchdown by Sam Crawford with eight minutes to go until half.

The Seawolves responded on its next possession, Bassiru Diawara threw a pass to Aj Scully who scored a 70 yard touchdown. Seawolves extra point was good and took a 7-6 lead over Rice.

With just seconds left on the clock Rice’s quarterback Zack Roy fired a pass off to Graham Harris in the endzone and the Green Knights took a 12-7 lead over the Seawolves.

Rice defeated the Seawolves 20-7.