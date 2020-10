#10 BFA Fairfax/Lamoille faced #7 Rice Memorial on Wednesday night for a playdown game.

The BFA co-op Bullets opened up a 28-7 lead over the Green Knights at halftime.

In the second half Rice piled on a handful of touchdowns and cut the game to a two point conversion.

The Green Knights couldn’t complete the two point conversion and BFA Fairfax/Lamoille won it 28-26.

The #10 Bullets will face #2 Colchester on Friday.