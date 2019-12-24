Rice girls basketball rallies against BFA-St. Albans

The Green Knights handed the Comets their first loss of the season on Monday in South Burlington.

RMHS climbed back to take the lead in the fourth quarter and hang on to win 41-36.

Defense played a huge factor in the victory, and the Green Knights allowed just two points in the final quarter.

BFA’s first loss dropped them to 2-1, and Rice evened up its record at 2-2.

The Comets are back from break hosting Missisquoi on Friday, December 27 and RMHS is at South Burlington High School on the same day.