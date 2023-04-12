South Burlington, VT – The Rice Green Knights hosted Mount Mansfield in both boy’s lacrosse, and ultimate frisbee on Monday afternoon.

The boy’s lacrosse team jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one quarter of play. Then the Cougars would score 3 of the next 5 goals to make it a one goal deficit at the half.

The game stayed close throughout, ending in a 10-8 Rice win, highlights in the video above.

In Ultimate Frisbee, the same two schools got together with Rice in front early on, but MMU would tie the game at 7-7.

The Green Knights would retake the lead, and hold on to pull out a 13-12 win.

Highlights to both games are in the video above.