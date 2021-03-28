Rice Memorial boys’ hoops claims second straight D1 title

Sports

Green Knights cruise past crosstown rival in title game

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Rice Green Knights completed a perfect season and finished it off with another division one championship.

Top-seeded RMHS faced No. 3 South Burlington in the highly anticipated div. I championship game at Barre Auditorium.

The Green Knights powered past the Wolves in a 71-46 final. Rice Memorial won its 17th title overall and 8th since 2007.

This was South Burlington’s second ever appearance in the division I championship. SBHS last made it to the biggest game of the season in 1989.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights as the Green Knights cruised past the Wolves.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending