Rice Memorial boys’ hoops claims second straight D1 title

The Rice Green Knights completed a perfect season and finished it off with another division one championship.

Top-seeded RMHS faced No. 3 South Burlington in the highly anticipated div. I championship game at Barre Auditorium.

The Green Knights powered past the Wolves in a 71-46 final. Rice Memorial won its 17th title overall and 8th since 2007.

This was South Burlington’s second ever appearance in the division I championship. SBHS last made it to the biggest game of the season in 1989.

Watch the video above to catch up on highlights as the Green Knights cruised past the Wolves.