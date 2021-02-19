Rice Memorial boys’ hoops takes wild finish over South Burlington

RMHS senior guard Michel Ndayishimiye put on a show, but it was his classmate Mo Awayle’s free throw that ended up being the difference on Friday night.

South Burlington took a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Rice managed to erase it and barely eek out a 70-69 win against its cross-town foe.

Wolves senior forward Tyler Gammon hit a game-tying three with only seconds left on the clock, but was called for a reach-in foul almost immediately after, and sent Awayle to the line for what would be the game-winning free throw.

The Green Knights improved to 2-0 early in the season, and SBHS fell back to 1-1.